Riverhead news: Library photo contest winners

The 51st annual Photography Contest reception and awards, sponsored by Friends of Riverhead Free Library, was held Oct. 7. Thelma Booker was recognized for her dedication to and hard work on this event, making it a source of community pride since 1999. Friends co-chairs Rosalie DeQuaglio and Claire Boehle also did an awesome job working on this event. There were 85 entries.

Awards were presented to the following: Best in Show, Gail Gallagher; the Friends’ Viewers Choice, Ron Ondrovic. The winners in the following categories are listed from first to third place: Abstractions and manipulations: Ron Ondrovic, Matthew Peters and Gail Wagner; animals: Walter Thompson, Janis Hurley and Russell Mercier; flowers/gardens: Joseph Gandiello, Evana Cook and Frederick Popp; landscape: Laura McIntyre, James Killoran and Kathy O’Dell Hamilton; nature: Gail Gallagher, Elizabeth Wagner and Lyn Tyler; people: Peter Van der Creek, Austin Sala and Nadia Weiner; and structures: Andy McLoughlin, Linda Nemeth and Donna Bernard. This year’s judges were Susan Romano and Steven Schreiber. The Friends thank Barbara Gross, Robert Hall, Eleanor Koller, Laura LaSita and Susan Lydon, with special thanks to Laurel Sisson, Linda Follett and Audrey Librera, Marie LaDonne and Robin Ziemacki. The show will run through Oct. 28 in the Elizabeth Overton Gallery during library hours.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County will host an East End Family Iron Chef Cookoff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverhead Charter School in Calverton. Registration is first-come, first-served and teams consist of two to five people (one adult and up to three children). Registration forms are available at Cornell and at the charter school. For more information, email Karen Ball at [email protected] or call 631-727-7850, ext. 384. Suggested admission is one non-perishable healthy food item for the school’s pantry.

Happy birthday to Ken Zahler on Oct. 14; Joan Fleischman, Jeff Fleischman, Madison Saladino and Alex Guecha (who turns 4), Oct. 15; Cheryl Dater and Marie Dunleavy, Oct. 17; Michelle Smith and Mark Hodun, Oct. 18; Trudy Wold, Tommy Chew, Ronnie Bobinski, Michael Reichel, Alison Paulos and Maxine Utter, Oct. 19; Jacob Smith and Tom Gallo Sr., Oct. 20; Tyler Dick, Oct. 21; Nicole and Allison Goss, Oct. 22; Mark Bauman, Rebecca Gallo and Linda Lorenz, Oct. 23; Phil Kenter and Thomas Pipczynski, Oct. 24; Christine Floege, Oct. 25; and Madison Stromski and Brice Edwards, Oct. 26.

Happy wedding anniversary to Carol and Jan Niewadomski on Oct. 13; Richard and Margie Sears, Oct. 14; Karin and Austen Galea, Oct. 18; Butch and Darlene Taylor, Oct. 20; Peter and Debbie Van der Creek, Oct 21; and Ginger and Jerry Duvall and Arlene and Brad Tuthill, who will both celebrate 45 years together, Oct. 23.

Have a great week and enjoy the fall foliage! Some leaves are falling on the pavement, so be careful when the ground is wet as it could be very slippery!

Contact Riverhead columnist Kathy Berezny at 631-727-6148 at [email protected]

