NYPD: Riverhead woman charged with attempted murder of a police officer

A Riverhead woman has been arrested on attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at an NYPD detective with a pellet gun Wednesday night in Queens, according to authorities.

Tiara Ferebee, 24, reportedly shot a pellet gun at a plain-clothed NYPD detective, hitting him in the forehead, around 5:10 p.m., according to an NYPD report.

The detective, who hasn’t been identified, was driving an unmarked police vehicle westbound on Jamaica Avenue near 168 Street when Ms. Ferebee, who was inside a 2015 Nissan Altima, fired the pellet gun, police said.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Ms. Ferebee was arrested Saturday after police released a surveillance image following the incident.

She was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm) and reckless endangerment.

[email protected]

Photo credit: NYPD

Comments

comments