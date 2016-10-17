Cops: Man charged with felony assault after fighting at Ranchero Latino

Two people were taken to a local hospital Saturday and a Riverhead man was arrested on assault, weapons and drug charges after a fight broke out at Ranchero Latino in Flanders, according to a police press release.

Southampton Town police officers arrived at the scene around 11:40 p.m. and found multiple people were injured, officials said. During the investigation, police determined six men were intoxicated and got into a verbal dispute just prior to the fight, the report states.

Sergio Mendoza-Baquiax, 23, allegedly struck one of the victims on the head with a glass bottle, police said. The victim suffered a laceration to his face and was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, officials said. No information about the second victim’s injuries were immediately available. Police described all reported injuries as non-life threatening.

The identity of the other men involved was not released.

Mr. Mendoza-Baquiax was charged with second-degree felony assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), both misdemeanors, and held for an arraignment.

Photo credit: Google Map image

