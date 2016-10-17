Vincent John Krupski of Cutchogue died Oct. 15, 2016, at Stony Brook University Hospital after a three-month illness.

He was born in Mattituck Aug. 15, 1925, to Anna (Burkiewicz) and Andrew Krupski and was a graduate of Mattituck High School Class of 1943.

On Nov. 14, 1948, he married the former Helen P. Wojewocki at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and together they made their home in Cutchogue.

For more than 40 years, he was a farmer with his family’s business, Krupski Farms.

He was a communicant of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Surviving are his wife, Helen; four children, Jean Krupski of Baiting Hollow, Vincent J. Krupski Jr. of Orlando, Fla., Richard H. Krupski of Rehoboth, Mass. and David Krupski of Clifton Park, N.Y.; his brother, Walter Krupski; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Helen Krupski in 1956; his brothers, Joseph, John and Stanley Krupski; his sister, Sophie Stype and by a great-grandson, Jack Stepnowsky in 2005.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 4-8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad or Stony Brook University Hospital would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

