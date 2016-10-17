Dorothy W. Needham, 70, of Sebastian, Fla. and formerly of Riverhead, passed away Sept. 22, 2016.

Born in Utica, N.Y., her family relocated to Riverhead where she was raised and spent most of her adult life. She retired to Sebastian, Fla. in 2006.

A licensed dance instructor, Dottie loved to teach country line dancing with her husband Bob by her side. From golf, tennis, zip-lining, boating and waterskiing to gardening, crafting, photography, mahjong, or shopping, Dottie was always on the move and full of energy. Dottie and Bob had a passion for travel and visited many beautiful and exciting places. They also enjoyed cruising with family and friends.

Dottie was an active member in a number of organizations including the Moose Lodge, American Legion and the Veritas Rebekah Lodge. With a positive attitude, she never spoke ill of anyone and maintained a very large circle of close friends that will forever cherish her memory.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Aaron Needham and his wife, Nancy; Denise Needham-Dean and her husband, Christopher; grandchildren, Joshua and Rebecca and her brothers, Roderick, Marvin and Wayne Warner.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert O. Needham in 2013, Dorothy will be laid to rest with him at Calverton National Cemetery, with a memorial service at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue at 10 a.m. Nov. 14. A memorial service will be celebrated at Sebastian United Methodist at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with a reception immediately following the service at in the church’s fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Dorothy’s memory to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.

This is a paid notice.

