Tasked with bringing Riverhead and Riverside together

Donna Stovall’s expansive résumé includes time working for the Urban League in Brooklyn and as the associate director at an upstate drop-in center for people affected by or infected with AIDS. She started and ran her own youth programs in Schenectady, where she lived for 13 years. And most recently she worked at Peconic Bay Medical Center, where she verified employee credentials.

A Riverhead resident since 2000, Ms. Stovall said her newest position aims to bring together two neighboring communities.

“I am in love with my job,” she said Monday.

Ms. Stovall last month was hired as the community organizer for the Peconic River Community Development Alliance, a new organization that aims to get people in downtown Riverhead and the hamlet of Riverside to work together on projects for the common good.

Both communities have already been working on big plans for the future.

Riverhead has several multi-story apartment complexes planned for the downtown area, while Riverside recently underwent a comprehensive restoration plan that calls for hundreds of new apartments along with new commercial development, much of which requires upgraded sewage treatment in the hamlet.

In her new roll, Ms. Stovall, 51, will be going door to door seeking community input, she’ll be partnering with different businesses and organizations and she’ll be “going to every meeting that I can get my foot in,” she said.

The Alliance, as its being called for short, “is a community-based organization whose goal is to facilitate social change and economic development in the adjacent communities of the hamlet of Riverside in the Town of Southampton and the Riverhead community joined together by the Peconic River,” according to its web site.

It’s being funded by a $20,000 state grant that will cover Ms. Stovall’s salary for six months. Ms. Stovall said she’s already got about five volunteers helping her.

The Alliance was incorporated in January 2016 and is led by a board of directors that features Southampton Town Deputy Supervisor Frank Zappone, Riverhead Town Community Development director Chris Kempner, Riverside Rediscovered liaison Siris Barrios, Riverhead Business Improvement District executive director Diane Tucci, and realtor Larry Oxman.

The Flanders, Riverside and Northampton Community Association applied for the grant early this year because The Alliance had not yet become a nonprofit. The organizations are otherwise not affiliated, according to FRNCA president Ron Fisher.

“Our focus is the community around the Peconic River, which is Riverside and Riverhead,” Ms. Stovall said in an interview Monday. “I’m hoping to bring to the community whatever the needs are, whether it be sustainable job training, entrepreneurial programs, holding events with different organizations or arraigning opportunities for people in the community. That’s the main purpose.”

Explaining her new position hasn’t always been easy. At a Citizens Advisory Committee meeting in Flanders on Sept. 26, her first public meeting under the new position, Ms. Stovall was asked by one resident, “How can we support you when we’re looking for a zip code that distinguishes us from Riverhead?”

The reference was to an effort by residents in Flanders, Riverside and Northampton to get a 11902 zip code.

Currently, those hamlets, located in Southampton Town, have the same 11901 zip code as Riverhead. They also are in the Riverhead School District, library district and parts of Riverside are in the Riverhead Fire District.

Ms. Stovall said she agrees on the new zip code proposal, but said The Alliance has nothing to do with that.

“We share the Peconic River, we don’t want separation,” she said at that meeting.

“We can’t build a community and stay separated at the same time.”

Mr. Fisher explained the origin of The Alliance.

“When a proposed pedestrian bridge (from Riverside to Riverhead) got shot down by Riverhead, people in Southampton were disappointed and felt there was no communication between Riverside and Riverhead,” he said at the Sept. 26 CAC meeting, alluding to Riverhead Town’s lack of support for the project.

Likewise, when there was a potential for a $10 million state grant for Riverside, Southampton Town officials suggested applying for it jointly with Riverhead Town, but Riverhead opposed doing that, and the grant was awarded to Westbury in Nassau County, Mr. Fisher said.

Riverhead officials had said the bridge was too expensive, and they opted to apply for the $10 million grant on their own.

Ms. Stovall said she hopes to get the community more involved in both areas.

“The focus is definitely diversity, and diversity is basically community,” she said Monday. “I’ve always been active in the community and I’ve never had a problem with approaching people. I want to be able to have meetings in both Riverhead and Riverside and bring the community together to find out what their needs are.”

Photo caption: Donna Stovall, left, is the new community organizer for The Alliance. At right is volunteer assistant Jane Hyatt. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

