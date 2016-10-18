Jan Gzella of Riverhead, formerly of Barcin, Poland, died Oct. 16 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 65.

The son of Stanislaw and Stanislawa Gzella, he was born June 14, 1951, in Drzycim, Poland.

Mr. Gzella worked as a house manager in Westhampton. Family members said he enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.

Surviving are his wife, Renata (née Madej), of Riverhead; his daughter, Agniszka Blaszczyk of Poland; his son, Adam, of England; one brother; four sisters and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Comments

comments