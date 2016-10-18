Lifelong South Jamesport resident Chester S. Friszolowski died Oct. 16 at Acadia Care Center in Riverhead. He was 95.

The son of Czeslaw and Martha (Haupt) Friszolowski, he was born Nov. 16, 1920, in Greenport and graduated from Riverhead High School. In May 1956, he married Marie Ward.

Mr. Friszolowski served in the U.S Navy from 1941 to 1946, from the six months prior to Pearl Harbor to the end of World War II and had been stationed in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea.

He was a 23-year member of the Riverhead Police Department and during his tenure, never took a sick day. He was a member of the Riverhead PBA and had the distinction of being the oldest retired Riverhead police officer. He also worked security for Riverhead High School.

In the community, Mr. Friszolowski was a lifetime member of the St. Isidore parish, a past member of the Jamesport Fire Department, past president of the Great Meadows Property Owners Association and a member of the Bella Vista Civic Association.

Mr. Friszolowski was an avid bayman and a member of the Beachcomber community in St. Pete Beach, Fla.

In addition to his wife Marie, of South Jamesport, he is survived by his sons, John (Sue) of South Jamesport, Mark (Patti), of North Carolina, Ward (Amber) of Florida and Chester Jr.”Chet” of South Jamesport; grandsons, Jack, Ward and Mark; granddaughter, Alexa and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore R.C. Church, Jamesport Fire Department or Riverhead PBA.

This is a paid notice.

