Virginia O’Leary of Riverhead died Oct. 17 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

She was born April 4, 1926, in Queens.

Ms. O’Leary worked as an x-ray technician in Florida. She enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by her close friends Dr. Richard Rubenstein and Jeanne Raffel.

A memorial Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

