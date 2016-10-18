Constance W. Lull

Longtime Riverhead resident Constance “Connie” W. Lull died Oct. 17 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 75.

The daughter of William Wiley and Edith (Fredericks), she was born April 9, 1941, in Southampton. As a child, she rode in the rodeo, earning many medals.

Ms. Lull had received a bachelor’s degree and worked as a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse in Calverton during the 1960s.

She served as a past trustee and deacon for First Congregational Church in Riverhead.

For nearly three decades, Ms. Lull, along with her husband, former town councilman, James “Jim” Lull, ran the Riverhead Country Fair. They were honored by the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce in 2011 for their years of service. They also founded the Bread & More INN soup kitchen at the First Congregational Church.

Ms. Lull was a member of Riverhead Townscape for many years, and she, along with Jim, started the Riverhead Townscape Concert Series. After Mr. Lull died in 2012, Ms. Lull was instrumental in getting the series named after her late husband. Music was important to the Lulls, and they were also active in the Riverhead Music Boosters, which helped keep music in Riverhead schools during times of austerity.

Family members said that Ms. Lull was a “lifelong lover of animals; always donating blankets and food to locals shelters and rescuing all of the family pets from shelters.” She was also a member of PETA.

Predeceased by her husband,in 2012 and her son James, in 2016, Ms. Lull is survived by her daughters, Cindy Hill and Carrie LaCombe; her son Jason and nine grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at First Congregational Church of Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations to Bread & More INN, 103 First St., Riverhead or North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971.

Comments

comments