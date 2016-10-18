Cops: Man on scooter killed in crash on North Country Road

The driver of a scooter was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram on North Country Road in East Shoreham, Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the man killed is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The crash occurred when the scooter crossed over the double yellow line while heading eastbound at 1:53 p.m. near Valentine Road. The driver was struck by the westbound Dodge Ram driven by Kenneth Staufer, 45, of Shoreham. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office, police said.

Mr. Staufer was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Both the pickup truck and scooter were impounded for safety checks, police said. The investigation is continuing.

