William J. Dukett of Riverhead died Oct. 18 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 89.

The son of Harry Dukett and Anna (MacDougal), he was born Oct. 6, 1927, in Brooklyn, and attended school through the 9th grade.

Mr. Dukett worked as a mechanic for the MTA.

Predeceased by his daughter, Maureen Brightman, Mr. Dukett is survived by his daughters Yvonne Delgado and Jennifer Ciranni; his son, Joseph; the “love of his life,” Rose Orefice; his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

