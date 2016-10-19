Cops: Driver caught with guns following traffic stop in Riverside

A Riverhead man was arrested on felony weapons charges Monday following a traffic stop in Riverside, according to a Southampton police press release.

Andre Baskin, 39, was driving around 4:30 p.m. when police pulled him over for having excessive tinted windows, police said.

Police impounded his vehicle after they found his driver’s license was revoked and found two pistols and an assault rifle inside the vehicle, officials said.

In addition, a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol that had its serial numbers illegally removed was recovered in a hidden compartment located between the rear seat and a stereo, police said. The weapon was sent to Suffolk County Crime Lab for forensic testing, officials said.

A quantity of concentrated cannabis, also known as hash, was also found inside the vehicle, police said.

Mr. Baskin was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and excessive tinted windows, police said.

Police said additional charges are expected.

No other details about the Mr. Baskin’s arrest was immediately available.

Photo credit: Southampton Town Police Department

Comments

comments