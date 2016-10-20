Aquebogue-Jamesport news: Pumpkin season still in full swing

We’re having such a beautiful fall! I hope you’re enjoying the season as much as I am. I love the fall flowers, the pumpkins and squash soup. The smell of fall is my favorite. I think it’s kind of a mixture of summer with the scents of apples, cinnamon and chrysanthemums. I’m pretty certain that heaven smells like fall.

On Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, Hallockville Museum Farm will host spooky “Haunting Hallockville” night tours. The tour is great fun for all ages. I’m not a big fan of ghoulish Halloween stuff but when it’s historical I think it’s kind of fun! The 50-minute guided tours are by advance registration only and will take place rain or shine. Cost: $10, ages 11 and up; $8, museum members; children ages 10 and under are free. Time slots are between 4 and 7 p.m. and can be reserved by visiting hallockville.com/event/spooky-night-tours/. For more details see the calendar section or call Hallockville at 631-298-5292.

I know the holidays seem a long way off, but Christmas is only two months away! I wanted to let you know about a special holiday event. Old Steeple Community Church and the Riverhead Garden Club will be sponsoring a holiday greens sale, chinese auction and luncheon Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A beautiful quilt will be raffled off as well. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. To purchase raffle tickets, or for more information, call 631-722-3070. Tickets can also be purchased at the church.

The pumpkin-picking traffic has been especially challenging this year. Just remember, it is a sign of economic growth for the farmers on the North Fork. If you’d like to express your concerns about or solutions for North Fork traffic issues, contact the Town Board. Visit townofriverheadny.gov/default.aspx.

Have a great week and get outside and enjoy this beautiful fall weather. If you see me and my daughter on her new Surrey, please say hello! We are the only ones riding a Surrey, especially with a dog in the front. Take care!

Editor’s note: Times Review Media Group is seeking a columnist to take over the community column for the Aquebogue, Jamesport, South Jamesport and Northville area. Some writing experience is preferred. Those interested may submit a sample column of no more than 500 words to senior associate editor Lauren Sisson at [email protected] Columns appear every other week on the Neighborhood News page. For details, call Ms. Sisson at 631-354-8039.

Contact Aquebogue columnist Eileen Benthal at [email protected] or 631-833-1897.

