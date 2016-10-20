Calverton news: Kent shelter finds Dixie a home

I hope you had a safe weekend. The traffic was simply incredible due to pumpkin-pickers. It should improve a bit in the next few weeks. Till then I wish everyone lots of luck. I have to say that I’m thrilled for those in the U-pick business. The weather was great!

A Polish heritage dinner/dance will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Riverhead Polish Hall. There will be polka music and the menu will include roast beef, salad, vegetables, mashed potatoes, kielbasa, sauerkraut, rolls, coffee, tea and ice cream. Tickets are $30 per person in advance; $35 at the door. For reservations, call 631-727-9200. I know you’ll have a great time!

Congratulations to Dixie, a dog who was rescued from Thailand and previously destined to die. Dixie was adopted by a couple who met her at Kent Animal Shelter’s Wines and Canines walk/run event — held Sept. 25 at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard — and couldn’t stop thinking about her. They had brought their dog Kimmo, who was adopted from Kent, and came back for Dixie Oct. 2. Both dogs are now great buddies. When the Soi Dog Foundation in Thailand needed help, Kent was there. Dixie arrived at JFK with several other dogs. It’s absolutely terrible that so many dogs die unnecessarily. We are thrilled that Dixie went to a great home. Just a reminder: Kent is seeking donations of blankets, towels and pet toys. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter.

Belated happy birthday to my buddy Jim Stakey, who celebrated Oct. 21. Regina, Claire, Carol and I love you and wish you the best birthday ever.

It’s that time of year again. My cousin Larry Taylor Jr. will celebrate his birthday Oct. 26 and Joey (aka Abbott Quinn) and yours truly will celebrate Oct. 28. Here’s wishing the three of us have a really great day! I love you … cheers!

Have a happy, fun Halloween. I hope it’s spooky yet festive.

