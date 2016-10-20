Shoreham-Wading River news: Local artist gives readings of Christmas book

Wading River author/painter Anna Jurinich, whose work has been featured in art galleries across Long Island, has been getting more exposure recently. Anna is part of the Christ in Christmas project. Its purpose is to bring an old-fashioned flavor to a holiday that has been overly secularized. The project features “The Christmas Oddbox,” a book Anna created that she feels has been “divinely inspired.” She will be doing book readings in various locations and I will be teaming up with her in what will be my public debut. To enhance the listener’s experience, I will be singing spiritual songs. Stay tuned for dates, times and locations as the event approaches.

Tom Rotanz, Wading River resident and former SWR high school boys lacrosse coach, has been hired by St. Joseph’s College to build a men’s lacrosse program. He loves coaching lacrosse and said the administration at St. Joe’s has been very supportive of his needs. He’s also been asked to take part in selecting the team uniforms. Congratulations on your new position, Tom. We wish you the best of luck this year and always. Please keep us updated on the Golden Eagles’ lacrosse schedule, stats, etc. The team will take to the field in spring 2017.

Kevin Mann invites friends and family to the Rocky Point Farmers Market on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Depot in Rocky Point, on the corner of Prince Road and Broadway. Hope Children’s Fund will have a booth set up selling Kenyan crafts. I own some pieces and they mean so much to me. They remind me that we are all responsible for our neighbors, even those a half a world away. A little monetary help goes a long way in Africa. There will also be a band playing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Happy birthday on Oct. 18 to First Student colleague Stacy Nelson, my good friend Kathi Gentile, and good friend Colleen Glancy. Happy birthday in heaven to a little angel, Danny, who was born Oct. 23; my sister, Linda, and my colleague Valerie Whitworth, Oct. 29; and my nephew Brian Green, a newlywed, Oct. 30.

October is my favorite month because I love the cool temperatures and the pretty foliage. It makes me feel alive.

Be well, be grateful for all you have and we’ll meet back here in this space soon.

Comments

comments