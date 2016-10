Lorraine Corwin Kowalski of South Jamesport died Oct. 20 at his home. She was 85.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, . at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will follow.

