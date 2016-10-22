Southampton Blotter: Man charged with DWI in Riverside

New York State police arrested a Westhampton Beach man for driving while intoxicated in Riverside last Monday.

After Anthony Wright, 44, was stopped on Route 104 for driving with inadequate lights, an investigation and standardized tests showed he was drunk, officials said. He was reportedly held for arraignment in Southampton Town court.

Mr. Wright was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• State police arrested a Middle Island man for DWI in Riverhead last Thursday.

Miguel Diaz, 24, was stopped on Route 58 and an investigation revealed he was drunk, officials said. He was reportedly issued tickets to appear in Riverhead Justice Court.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• State police arrested a Flanders woman last Wednesday after she gave officers a false name.

When Ticheyla Strong, 25, was stopped on Peconic Avenue for an illegal window tint, she gave police a false name, officials said. She was charged with misdemeanor false personation and held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.

• A Southold man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Flanders Friday.

Jake Desimone, 23, was stopped for tailgating near Cross River Drive and Flanders Road about 2:25 p.m. and police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• Police arrested a Flanders man for driving with a suspended license in Noyac Friday.

M. Silva-Villacres, 50, was stopped on Walnut Street about 7:30 p.m. for a traffic infraction and police learned his license had been suspended, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and numerous traffic violations.

• A Patchogue man was arrested for driving with a suspended registration in Riverside Saturday.

After Marlow Fletcher, 28, was stopped for a muffler violation on Flanders Road about 2:45 a.m. police learned his registration had been suspended for an insurance lapse, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and an equipment violation.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Northampton Saturday.

Amilson Uz, 26, was stopped for speeding about 10:15 p.m. on Lakeview Drive when police learned he had a suspended driver’s license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two traffic violations.

• A Flanders resident reported that a leaf blower was stolen from the front porch of his Priscilla Avenue home last Tuesday night, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

