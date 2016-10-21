John A. Wanat, 84, of Riverhead died Oct. 21 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

The son of Angela “Nellie” Wanat, he was born March, 28, 1932, in Baiting Hollow and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1950.

Mr. Wanat worked as an electrician for J & J Electric and John A. Wanat, Inc. He was a member of the Flanders Mens Club.

Family members said he enjoyed flying, hunting and boating.

Predeceased by his son, Gerry Robert; his wife, Jane (née Nugent); his mother and his stepfather, Michael Kruel, he is survived by his children, Lynn Barauskas (Bob), Jane Marie Wanat, Victoria Marie Wanat and John (Tracy), all of Riverhead and his grandchildren, Christie Lee (Greg) Harris, Shawn Wanat and Chase Wanat.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 24, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan-Kettering.

This is a paid notice.

