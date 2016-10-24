Should Sound Shore Road’s speed limit be reduced to 30 mph?

The Riverhead Town Board has schedule a public hearing on a proposal to reduce the speed limit on Sound Shore Road in Northville from 35 mph to 30 mph.

The hearing will take place during the Town Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, which starts at 7 p.m.

Town officials said they asked the state Department of Transportation to review this request so long ago that nobody even remembers when it was made.

“It must have been before 2010, because I don’t even remember doing it,” Supervisor Sean Walter said.

“It was a long time ago,” Police Chief David Hegermiller concurred.

The DOT completed an investigation that included an accident analysis, a speed study, a roadside development study and field observations of the area and determined that reducing the speed limit to 30 mph on Sound Shore Road was appropriate.

Town officials said there is increased traffic on that road, which is a mostly residential area.

In July 2010, former Northville Beach Civic Association president Kerry Moran was hit by a car while crossing the street to get his mail on Sound Shore Road and later died of his injuries.

[email protected]

Photo credit: Google Maps

Comments

comments