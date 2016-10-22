Cops: Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run

Riverhead Town police are investigating a hit-and-run late Friday night that injured a motorcyclist in Calverton, according to a press release.

Police said the crash occurred on Route 25A about 11:30 p.m. when a 1975 Harley-Davidson was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. The 31-year-old motorcyclist was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by a Wading River Fire Department ambulance, police said. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not disclosed.

Detectives are investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-727-4500, ext. 328.

Correction: The crash was Friday night, not Saturday.

