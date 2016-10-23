One minute on the North Fork: Palmer Vineyards

Even on a rainy afternoon, there’s plenty of beauty to capture at Palmer Vineyards in Riverhead.

The Sound Avenue property, with rows of grapes stretching almost to the Sound itself, was established as a vineyard in 1983.

Palmer has over 90 planted acres that yield more than 20 varietals and produce in excess of 10,000 cases per year.

When we stopped by the vineyard during Friday’s rainfall, we were pleased to find some cabernet grapes still waiting to be harvested for the season.

One minute on the North Fork is a series of six, 10-second clips filmed in one general area over a one-hour period. It will appear each Sunday on northforker.com.

