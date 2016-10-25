Cops: Aquebogue man arrested on felony drug charges

Southampton Town police arrested an Aquebogue man on multiple drug charges in Hampton Bays, according to a police report.

Adriel Williams, 41, had been stopped Saturday around 1:15 a.m. near Flanders Road and West Montauk Highway for an equipment violation when police learned he had a revoked license, officials said. Police reportedly found illegal substances during an inventory search of the vehicle. It was then impounded.

Mr. Williams was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, both felonies; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and scales and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors; and two violations.

