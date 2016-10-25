Main Road Biscuit Co. to open Thursday

It’s hard to imagine a venue that has generated as much anticipation as Jamesport’s Main Road Biscuit Co. has these past few months.

Fans have faithfully followed the eatery’s posts on social media ever since northforker first reported its arrival this past June.

Now, after two months of renovations, Main Road Biscuit Co. will open its doors Thursday, Oct. 27.

“The community has been extremely supportive,” owner Marissa Drago said. “We couldn’t ask for more excitement.”

Photo: Main Road Biscuit Co. owner Marissa Drago will serve homemade biscuits in several variations. (Credit: Monique Singh-Roy)

