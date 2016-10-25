Former longtime Riverhead resident Frank Joseph Romaniello of Covington, Ga., died Oct. 18, 2016, at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, Ga. He was 73.

The son of Libra (Lionetti) Foxman and John Romaniello, he was born May 29, 1943, in Brooklyn. He graduated from Lafayette High School in Brooklyn, Class of 1961.

Frank served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. From 1968 to 1990 he served in the Riverhead Police Department’s first K-9 unit and was a member of the PBA.

Family members said Frank was an animal rights activist and an activist for missing children. He loved his family and making people laugh, as well as debating politics and current events. He was also an amazing cook.

Surviving are his wife, Cynthia O’Neill Romaniello; his daughters, Lynore Ann Fouts, Cat Romaniello and Jessica Scirica; his sons, Frank Russell Romaniello and John E. Romaniello; five brothers, John, Robert, Dennis, Thomas and Joseph Romaniello; and a sister, MaryAnne Romaniello; six grandchildren, Kerstie Lynne Bowers, BreAnna Lena Fouts, Lucas Russell Romaniello, Caylee Marie Romaniello, Holly Scirica and Nicholas Scirica; and one great-granddaughter, Avery Ruth Bowers. He was predeceased by his sister Linda Pinto.

Memorial donations may be made to PBA Riverhead, 210 Howell Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901, Attn: Dixon Palmer.

This is a paid notice.

