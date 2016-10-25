Former Jamesport resident Susan Alicia Knopp died Oct. 14 in Charlotte, N.C., after a long battle with spinal cerebellar ataxia. She was 55.

She was born Dec. 4, 1960, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Barbara (Betic) and Fred A. Kaffke Sr. and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1979.

Ms. Knopp continued her education at SUNY Farmingdale, where she earned an associate degree. She was a former Jamesport Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary member who worshiped at Jamesport Congregational Church, where she sang in the choir.

Family members said she enjoyed gardening, music, sewing and drawing.

Ms. Knopp was predeceased by both of her parents and her brother, Fred A. Kaffke Jr. Surviving are her children, Eric, Peter and Alicia Knopp; and her sisters, Nancy Blank and Ruth Buckley.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 1420 East Seventh St Charlotte, NC 28204 — which cared for Ms. Knopp in her final days — or to tThe National Ataxia Foundation, 2600 Fernbrook Lane N. Ste 119, Minneapolis , MN 55447-4752 to fund research in order to find a cure.

