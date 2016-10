Susan Courtenay of Riverhead died Oct. 21. She was 68.

She was the beloved wife of Lee Courtenay, the cherished mother of Allison Susan Courtenay and the adored sister of Joan Wabnik.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral home in Riverhead. A prayer service will take place Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. Cremation will be private.

