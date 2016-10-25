Longtime Riverhead resident Rosa L. Bartlett died Oct. 24 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 83.

The daughter of Walter and Ellen (Trent) Booker, she was born Feb. 14, 1933, in Cumberland, Va.

Ms. Bartlett worked as a custodian at Mattituck High School. She was a member of Club 91 and Friendship Baptist Church.

Family members said she enjoyed cooking and making people laugh and was known for saying “You hear me, don’t you?”

Predeceased by her husband, Charles in 2013, Ms. Bartlett is survived by her children, Deborah Winfield and Dwayne Bartlett, both of Riverhead, Daniel, of Maryland and Darrin, of Va.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Friendship Baptist Church in Flanders, followed by an 11 a.m. service. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church.

