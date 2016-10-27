Times Review endorsement: Anthony Palumbo for NYS Assembly

After a challenging campaign in a 2013 special election and in his first re-election bid the following year, Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) is getting a virtual free pass this time around. His opponent this year has been so inactive, we won’t even bother to mention his name.

Even with a strong challenger, Mr. Palumbo would likely earn this newspaper’s support. In his three years in office, he’s shown an ability both to reach across the aisle and represent his constituents on issues important to them. He’s been an active voice in the fight against opioid drug addiction and a supporter of Common Core reform.

Mr. Palumbo has earned two more years.

Comments

comments