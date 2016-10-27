Register for second annual Trick or Trot 5K in Riverhead

Grab a costume along with some running shoes Saturday.

Riverhead High School will be the site of the second annual Trick or Trot 5K & Fun Run. The event is sponsored by the Riverhead Running Club and proceeds go toward purchasing uniforms, the cost of race entries and travel for Riverhead athletes participating in events outside Long Island, scholarships and to fund the cost of membership in USA Track & Field.

The fun run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9 a.m. at the high school.

Awards will presented to the top three finishers for men and women in each age group. The race costs $20 for early registration and $25 on the day of the race. The 1/2-mile fun run for kids 12-and-under is free. The first 150 runners to register for the 5K are guaranteed a long-sleeve shirt.

The deadline to register in advance is Thursday night.

Prizes will be awarded for best costume. Last year’s inaugural race drew more than 150 runners.

