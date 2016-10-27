Flanders news: grant hearing at Ludlam Avenue Park

Hello, everyone. Before I get started with monthly news and events I would like to thank all of my family, friends and neighbors for their support while my son Tech. Sgt. Justin Kruel was out on his ninth deployment. He and everyone else from his squadron are finally back home safe. This community and many others also joined in and bought shirts and sweatshirts that were specifically made to support my son’s 822nd Base Defense Squadron. We still have many soldiers fighting and it’s nice to know people have not forgotten about them.

I would like to wish a very happy 26th anniversary on Oct. 27 to John and Debi Schadecker from all of their children, friends and family. Wow — 26 years! That went fast. I remember your wedding day as if it were yesterday. Have a wonderful anniversary!

I need to send a belated 30th birthday to my daughter Jessica on Oct. 22. Love you to the moon and back!

Happy birthday to Sgt. Vaughn Michaud on Oct. 31, from his aunt Theresa, cousin Victoria and all of his other family and friends. Victoria Flynn will celebrate her birthday on Nov. 4. Happy birthday, Victoria, from your mother and all of your family and friends.

Reminder: The Trunk or Treat event sponsored by FRNCA, Truth Community Church, Riverside Rediscovered and the Women of Riverhead Moose Lodge will be held at Ludlum Avenue Park Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to come down with your car trunks decorated so the kids can trick or treat from them. It’s a safe way for the kids to trick or treat and a great way to get to know your neighbors. I am hoping everyone will come down and join in.

The people working for Riverside Rediscovered will be in our community knocking on people’s doors from now until Election Day with information on the Community Preservation Fund extension and to encourage people to come out and vote.

There will be a Community Development Block Grant hearing in support of a program for Ludlam Park today, Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. at 57 Springville Road, Hampton Bays. The Children’s Museum of the East End has been holding classes at the Riverside Rediscovered office and would like to locate in Riverside permanently. Please try to come out to this hearing and make your voice heard.

Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre will present “Catch Me If You Can: The Musical” Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 and 13 at 2 p.m. at Riverhead High School. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets at the door will be $20 for adults and $5 for students. You can buy tickets in advance by calling 631-871-3908 or online at brownpapertickets.com/event/2598907. Proceeds are used toward scholarships for high school seniors.

Alex Gregor has announced the fall leaf pickup program will begin Monday, Nov. 28. Leaves can be left at the curb (not in the street) beginning Monday, Nov. 14. All residents under age 73 must use biodegradable paper bags. Anyone 73 or older may put loose leaves at the curb, but they must register before Nov. 28. For more information, call the leaf program hotline at 631-702-2585.

It’s starting to get cold out there. Please remember to change the batteries in your fire and CO2 alarms. Animals will be getting cold also, so be careful when starting your vehicles. Cats tend to climb under the hoods to keep warm.

