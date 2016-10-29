Riverhead Blotter: Water heaters reported stolen from Main Street business

Six water heaters were reported stolen from North Fork Plumbing on West Main Street in Riverhead last Thursday afternoon. The business told police someone had ordered six water heaters by phone and paid with a credit card that was later declined.

The stolen heaters have a combined value of $2,900, according to police.

• Mac-Lad Corporation in Calverton reported last Thursday that $7,482 worth of building supplies had been purchased from them with an invalid credit card, according to police.

• A roll of copper valued at $300 was reported stolen from the National Grid site on Doctors Path Friday morning, according to police.

An employee witnessed an unknown man running toward Middle Road carrying the roll of copper wire, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man, about six feet tall, with a thin build, and dressed in dark clothing, police said.

• The Polo Ralph Lauren Children store in Tanger Outlets told police Monday night that five women had stolen about $2,000 worth of children’s clothing and left the area in a black Nissan, according to police.

• Donald Lee Jr., age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night on Sound Avenue in Northville.

Police say they received a call about an erratic driver swerving all over the roadway and failing to stay in lane. Mr. Lee was then pulled over and charged with DWI, police said.

• Sheryl Mard, 33, of Flanders was arrested on an outstanding warrant from town Justice Court last Tuesday at police headquarters.

Ms. Mard is facing charges of petit larceny and speeding from two separate arrests in Riverhead Town, according to court records.

• Erick Lopez, 25, of Flanders was charged with petit larceny Friday afternoon at the Lids store in Tanger Outlets.

• Someone trespassed onto a Pine Court property in Northampton Saturday and attempted to take four rims and tires that were stacked against the home, police said. The homeowner allegedly interrupted the larceny in progress and the suspect left the area in a car without the items, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

