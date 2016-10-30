Southampton Blotter: Aquebogue man faces multiple drug charges

Southampton Town police arrested an Aquebogue man on multiple drug charges in Hampton Bays.

Adriel Williams, 41, had been stopped Saturday around 1:15 a.m. near Flanders Road and West Montauk Highway for an equipment violation when police learned he had a revoked license, officials said. Police reportedly found illegal substances during an inventory search of the vehicle. It was then impounded.

Mr. Williams was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, both felonies; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and scales and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors; and two violations.

• A Flanders woman was arrested on a drug charge in Riverside last Monday.

Rose Caruana, 27, was stopped for speeding around midnight on Flanders Road when police saw her stuffing an item between her seat and the center console, officials said. During a search of the car, police reportedly found a metal crack pipe between the driver’s seat and center console and crack cocaine on both the driver’s and passenger’s seats. Ms. Caruana’s expired non-driver ID was also suspended and she had two active bench warrants, officials said.

A woman in the passenger seat, 59-year-old Patricia McFarland of Riverhead, was also arrested. Both women were charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Ms. Caruana was also charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and multiple violations.

• A Riverside man was arrested for drug possession in Riverside last Monday.

David Ramunno, 55, was seen “preparing a stem with crack cocaine” around 3:35 p.m. on Old Quogue Road, while also having a small amount of crack cocaine on his person, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Police arrested a Calverton woman for drug possession in Riverside last Wednesday.

Charlene Sequen, 57, was stopped on Old Quogue Road around 6:20 p.m. when police learned she had a suspended driver’s license as well as a small amount of Xanax and several suboxone strips in her pocketbook, which were seen in plain view, officials said.

She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and a traffic violation.

• A Flanders man was arrested for drug possession in Riverside last Thursday.

Randy Smith, 31, was stopped around 3:10 p.m. near the traffic circle on Peconic Avenue for having an excessive window tint when police learned he had his license suspended six times as well as a previous conviction of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation in April, officials said. His car was impounded and during an inventory search police found a quantity of crack cocaine on the driver’s seat and floor, officials said.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, and an equipment violation.

• Police arrested a Riverside man for resisting arrest in Riverside Friday.

Eddie Buckley, 61, was seen exchanging drugs while sitting on a bicycle in a known drug location on Old Quogue Road at around 5:20 p.m., officials said. When police approached Mr. Buckley and asked what was in his right front pocket he reportedly tried to flee the officer, who placed one handcuff on Mr. Buckley and threw him to the ground as he continued to resist arrest. He was eventually subdued and a plastic baggie containing crack cocaine was found in his right pocket as well as a crack pipe in his front left pocket, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• An East Moriches woman was arrested on a drug charge in Riverside Friday.

Karen Kelly, 56, was stopped for a traffic violation at around 5:25 p.m. on Riverleigh Avenue when police learned she possessed a quantity of crack cocaine, officials said.

She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Police arrested a Cutchogue woman on a drug charge in Riverside Sunday.

Maryann Walsh, 42, was seen drinking alcohol in public at around 5:50 p.m. on Old Quogue Road, officials said. During a further investigation police reportedly found a small amount of crack cocaine and a glass stem on her person.

She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and a violation.

• A Riverside man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside Saturday.

James Moore, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation at around 1:20 p.m. at the state police barracks when police learned his license was suspended three times for failure to pay, officials said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Kings Park man for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Wednesday.

Richard Heath, 33, was stopped for a traffic infraction at around 10:30 p.m. on Flanders Road when police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• Police arrested a Riverside man for obstruction of breathing in Riverside last Monday.

The 49-year-old was involved in a domestic dispute at around 7:10 p.m. on Ludlum Avenue when he threw the victim’s cellphone on the ground, breaking the phone, and then disrupted the victim’s ability to breathe properly, officials said.

He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief with intent to damage property, both misdemeanors. His name was withheld to avoid identifying his victim.

• The manager of Peconic Mini Storage on Flanders Road in Riverside reported that last Thursday morning she found locks cut off three separate units and items on the hallway floor. She wasn’t sure if any items were taken, officials said.

• A Flanders resident reported that sometime overnight on Friday an unknown person(s) entered her car parked outside her East Street home and took $3 change, officials said.

• A Flanders resident had two Speedway gas cards and a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses taken from his unlocked car parked in his Maple Avenue driveway Friday night.

• An unknown person damaged the passenger side of a car parked on Elton Avenue in Riverhead last Thursday morning. The estimated cost to repair the damage was more than $1,500, according to police.

• A Baiting Hollow resident told police on Monday morning that someone had damaged his fence and dumped garbage on his property on Sound Avenue.

The repairs to the fence cost about $500 and the cost to clean up the property also was about $500, according to police.

• Teachers Federal Credit Union on Route 58 in Riverhead reported being scammed out of $1,200 by two men last Thursday morning, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

