Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Sept. 14-20, 2016.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Associated Program to Lee, Thomas, 904 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-22), (R), $380,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Siddiqui, A & Ali, U to Ayuyao, Robert, 4 Lyn Ln (600-40-1-2.20), (R), $415,000

• Dean, J & Carella-Dean to Skinder, Barbara, 332 Twomey Ave (600-100-2-25.4), (R), $374,000

• Palmer, B to Garrido-Palencia, Blanca, 158 Forge Rd (600-118-5-9), (R), $265,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Cadwallader, B to Niamonitakis, Michael, 13000 Route 25 (1000-31-14-11), (V), $230,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Jarzombek, J & Boles, T to Sinchi, Flavio, 16 Donald Ave (900-118.1-1-21), (R), $67,500

• 290 Long Neck Blvd Assoc to Housing Trust Fund Corp, NYS Div Housing & Community, 290 Long Neck Blvd (900-123-2-12), (V), $148,500

• Spin Zone Laundry to Town of Southampton, Housing Authority, 69 Old Quogue Rd (900-139-2-31.4), (R), $63,000

• Ramunno, D by Tr to Rodriguez, Jose, 92 Riverside Ave (900-143-1-57), (R), $300,000

• Carnevale Jr & Bender to Dehovitz, Jana, 55 Topping Dr (900-163-2-39), (R), $430,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Love, C to Heaney, David, 1230 Washington Ave (1000-41-1-28), (R), $410,000

• Tedaldi at Tidemark to Ellison, Brooke, 61475 CR 48 (1000-45.1-1-15), (C), $395,000

• SNP Enterprises to Nicholson, Bryan, 217 Monsell Pl (1001-2-2-29), (V), $160,000

• Heaney, T & D to Israel, Isaac, 141 Bay Ave (1001-5-3-3), (R), $675,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Lechmanski, J to Gros, Paul, 130 High Meadow Ln (600-69-3-53.55), (R), $380,000

• Strain, M to Mulvihill, William, 42 6th St (600-90-1-24.1), (R), $425,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Batz, L by Executor to O’Brien, Timothy, 1130 Saltaire Way (1000-100-1-30), (R), $455,000

• Park, Y to Goldberg, Wayne, 3595 Elijahs Ln (1000-108-4-7.21), (V), $145,000

• Wickham, Allocca, et al to Mattituck Airport LLC, 1200 Marratooka Rd (1000-115-9-11), (V), $12,500

• Esposito, A to Wilmington Savings Fund, Society, FSB, 4250 Sound Ave (1000-121-3-5.2), (R), $315,935

• Grippa, P & M to Kennedy, Mary, 1100 CR 48 & 9525 Sound Ave (1000-122-1-2.4), (R), $900,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Pfister, O to Weber, Bruce, 625 Uhl Ln (1000-15-5-24.9), (R), $732,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Gabriele, V & J to McErlean, Declan, 1708 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-106), (R), $227,000

• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Tloczkowski, Francis, 3 Haverton Ct, Unit 3801 (600-82.5-3-25), (R), $426,700

• Cambi, W & C to Calabrese, Sylvia, 75 Further Ln (600-111-3-18.1), (R), $375,000

• Cambi, W & C to Calabrese, Christopher, 75 Further Ln (600-111-3-18.2), (V), $120,000

• Porter, M to Fischer Living Trust, Gregory, 1411 W Main St (600-119-2-47), (R), $237,000

• Billmark LLC to Medina, Edras, 326 Fishel Ave (600-127-4-8), (R), $190,000

• Fass, F to Lucas, Lauren, 321 Riverside Dr (600-130-2-8), (R), $275,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Contino, A & J to Mueller, Robert, 5860 Horton Ln (1000-54-3-19), (R), $423,000

• Stegman, W Trust to Cuenin, Alexander, 1235 Oaklawn Ave (1000-70-3-2), (R), $380,000

• Wenchell, V & W Trusts to Hokanson, Richard, 1260 Nokomis Rd (1000-78-3-14), (V), $140,000

• Alexander, M to Goeller, Thomas, 2500 Paradise Point Rd (1000-81-3-13), (R), $470,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Morin, T to Chang, Betty, 180 Herod Point Rd (600-26-3-42.1), (R), $268,000

• Bruno, A to Dellaquila, Frank, 23 Hickory Ct (600-36-2-9.7), (R), $575,000

• Canellys, A to Kosloski, Lewis, 205 Great Rock Dr (600-36-7-23), (R), $378,000

• Weir Jr, W to Panellino, Lynne, 16 High Hill Rd (600-50-3-7), (R), $460,000

• Whitbeck, L & D to Dean Jr, John, 24 Michaels Ln (600-96-1-9.2), (R), $429,000

• Campo Brothers to Damiano Jr, Frank, 49 Calverton Ct (600-115-1-10.57), (R), $500,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

