Riverhead resident Derith Diane Sutherland, formerly of Huntington and Southold was born in New York City. She lived on Long Island for most of her life, except during her school years, when she lived in Vermont.

Derith never married but had many friends, in various aspects of her life. She worked as a bookkeeper for several companies and non-profit organizations including Visiting Nurse Services of Suffolk which she loved very much.

For leisure activities, Derith enjoyed working on her homes, traveling to Vermont and Massachusetts to see beloved friends and spend time at vacation homes, as well as golfing and bowling on a regular basis. In recent years, as lung disease caught up with her, she was unable to participate in these activities, which saddened Derith very much, because she thrived on being with people she loved. She will be remembered for her quick wit and love of joking around will be what people remember her for.

Derith attended Community Church of Syosset in her early adult years, and more recently, Mattituck Presbyterian Church and Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue. She would often say that “The Lord will always be with me, right up to the very end and that I’m so grateful for everything He has given me.”

Derith lived frugally but was generous to others, always thinking of who needed helping. She will be missed by many.

Derith outlived her parents, Raymond and Leona Sutherland and brothers, Roger and Denning. She is survived by her sister-in-law Thelma Sutherland, wife of her brother Denning, as well as her two nieces, Merryl Dietz and Lauren Chabina and their families.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Presbyterian Church, mattpres.com or to Visiting Nurse Services and Hospice of Suffolk, visitingnurseservice.com.

