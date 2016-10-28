Longtime Riverhead resident Eileen J. Grover passed away after a long bout with ovarian cancer on Oct. 28, 2016 at home. She was 86 years old.

Mrs. Grover was born on Aug. 18, 1930 to Mary and Anthony Clancy of Queens.

Mrs. Grover was a secretary for St. John’s Elementary School and Mercy High School.

She was active in the Riverhead Community as one of the presidents of the Friends of the Riverhead Free Library, a member of the Polio & Cancer Crusades and a member of the Recreation Committee of Riverhead in the 1960s.

Mrs. Grover was also an active member of the Riverhead Garden Club. She loved to crochet for family and friends and loved watching old movies and traveling.

She is survived by her husband William and their three children, William (Diane) of Memphis, Tenn., Patricia Pizzonia (Robert) of New Rochelle and Joanna Miceli (Louis) also of New Rochelle and four grandchildren, Christopher and Ryan Grover, Lauren and Louis Miceli.

This is a paid notice.

