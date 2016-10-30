Halloween Fest delivers frights and fun to downtown Riverhead

Storefront trick-or-treating, a jack-o-lantern contest and a nighttime parade down Main Street were among the highlights of Halloween Fest in downtown Riverhead Saturday.

Food and drink specials and screenings of scary movies only added to the spooks and thrills of the downtown Business Improvement District event.

This was the first official year of the one-day event, though elements of it were adapted from the former Edgar Allan Poe Festival.

Riverhead photographer Elizabeth Wagner captured the spirit of the festival, where the people of Riverhead and beyond went all out to deliver a day filled with fun and frights.

