Scenes from the Riverhead Rotary Club pancake breakfast

If you saw a bunch of people walking past you with a smile on their face Sunday morning, it’s likely they had a belly full of pancakes and bacon.

The Riverhead Rotary Club served up breakfast to hundreds of locals at Polish Hall Sunday morning, as part of its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.

The event included a full breakfast, raffles and face painting and ballon animals for the little ones.

Here are a few photos taken by News-Review exectutive editor Grant Parpan at the breakfast.

