Scenes from the Riverhead Rotary Club pancake breakfast

If you saw a bunch of people walking past you with a smile on their face Sunday morning, it’s likely they had a belly full of pancakes and bacon.
The Riverhead Rotary Club served up breakfast to hundreds of locals at Polish Hall Sunday morning, as part of its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.
The event included a full breakfast, raffles and face painting and ballon animals for the little ones.
Here are a few photos taken by News-Review exectutive editor Grant Parpan at the breakfast.
Riverhead High School students Jason Thompson and Roxana Lopez of the Interact Club, from left, with Anthony Muralles of the NJROTC.
Riverhead High School students Jalisa Armstrong of the Community Service program and Nicole Tarasiuk of Interact serve breakfast.
Shelley Wapniak of Body Art by Shelley Wapniak paints the face of a youngster. She also made dozens of kids balloon animals during the event.
Rotarians Denise Calderone and Ed Goldstein.
Rotarians Ken Zahler (from left), Murray Schneps and Tom Carson sell raffle tickets.
Shoreham-Wading River baseball coach Kevin Willi with his wife, Terra, and mom, Lisa.
Rotarians Ed Merz and Mary Ellen Ellwood.
Jerry Goehringer (standing from left), John Dunleavy, Bob Lehmann, Astrid Lehmann and Barbara Goehringer with (seated from left) Marie Dunleavy, Linda Hulse and Paul Leszczynski.
Carolyn McPherson with great grandson Ethan.
Paul and Rita Dlug
