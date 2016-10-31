Girls Volleyball: East Hampton serves up Halloween exit for SWR

Playoff volleyball on Halloween. Now what is more fun than that?

East Hampton coach Kathryn McGeehan had a reply: How about playoff volleyball the day after Halloween?



McGeehan’s girls volleyball team will get to experience that at Shoreham-Wading River’s expense.

Aggressive serving and creative shot-making served eighth-seeded East Hampton well as it defeated No. 9 Shoreham in a Suffolk County Class A outbracket match Monday at East Hampton High School’s Coach Petrie Court. It was the third time in as many matches that East Hampton has defeated Shoreham this year, conceding only two sets along the way.

As their reward, the Bonackers (8-6) will face No. 1 Kings Park (15-0), the League V champion, in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

With 87-percent serving, East Hampton had 12 service errors, but the Bonackers made the serves they put in play count. They had 22 service aces, including eight by Georgia Aldrich, who went 19-for-22 from the service line. She also had 14 assists and five kills.

Nerves appeared to get the better of East Hampton in the first set, which Shoreham’s Courtney Wrigley (10 kills, two aces, one block) closed out with an emphatic kill.

But East Hampton recovered and took the second set, drawing a standing ovation from the home fans.

In the third set, Aldrich served for seven aces, including five over a six-point stretch.

Shoreham (7-9) held a 19-16 lead in the fourth set before East Hampton battled back, this time with some tough serving from Mikela Junemann (eight kills, five aces).

Katlynn McGivney collected 20 assists and went 19-for-19 serving with three aces for Shoreham.

