Cops: Men wearing Halloween masks robbed woman in Riverhead

Two men wearing Halloween masks reportedly robbed a woman Monday night near the Long Island Railroad tracks in Riverhead, according to a police press release.

Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to the scene where they found the victim, who told police the men stole her backpack containing several items, including $200, the release states.

The suspects are described as black males in their late teens to early 20s, thin build and approximately 6-feet tall, police said.

Both fled on foot eastbound along the tracks, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

