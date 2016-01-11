Cops: Riverhead woman hid crack cocaine in bra

A Riverhead woman hid crack cocaine in her bra and a crack pipe in her underwear when police approached a “suspicious vehicle” parked in Flanders Saturday night. She was one of three people arrested for various drug charges, Southampton Town police said.

Rosemary Brown, 51, was in the driver’s seat of the car parked at the Point Road boat ramp at around 11:15 p.m. When officers began investigating, they discovered she had a non-driver’s ID that had been suspended eight times, police said.

Police searched all three people in the car and discovered drugs on all of them. Ms. Brown, who was also found in possession of two prescription Percocet pills and marijuana, faced the stiffest charges. She was arrested on felony charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for 500 milligrams of cocaine, police said. She also faces two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and two violations, police said.

Police found a quantity of crack cocaine in the rear compartment area of the car and a digital scale used in drug sales in the front passenger door pocket, police said.

Also arrested were Mason Markham, 48, of Southampton and Wesley Schultheis, 39, of Flanders, police said.

Police found a crack pipe in Mr. Markham’s cigarette box and crack cocaine and heroin on Mr. Schultheis, officials said.

Mr. Markham was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Schultheis faces three counts of the same charge, police said.

Mr. Schultheis was arrested again in Tuckahoe the next day in an unrelated incident for allegedly entering a Shrubland Road home without permission at around 5:40 p.m., officials said.

He was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor.

Comments

comments