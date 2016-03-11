SWR to hold community forum for input on new superintendent

The Shoreham-Wading River School District’s superintendent search firm, District Wise Search Consultants, is holding a community forum on Monday, Nov. 14 to gather community input and help to create a “profile” for what the next superintendent should be.

The forum will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. at the high school library.

Former Shoreham-Wading River superintendent Steven Cohen retired this summer from the position he held for five years. Neil Lederer became the interim superintendent on Aug. 31. He was previously the superintendent of the Hauppauge School District.

The Shoreham-Wading River School District has been searching for a permanent replacement since Mr. Cohen announced his retirement earlier this year. In September, the school district created a survey for community members to take. With this upcoming forum, community members will be able to voice their opinions to the search consultants and school board.

For those unable to attend the meeting, or who would rather voice their suggestion privately, the district asks they contact District Wise at [email protected] by Dec. 1.

