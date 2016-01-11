A longtime resident of Aquebogue, Robert O. Keller passed from this life on Halloween night at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook, where he had resided for the past two years.

Born in New York City in 1924, Robert enlisted in the Army Air Corps and became a B-17 pilot during World War II, then remained active in the Air Force Reserve for the next 20 years, achieving the rank of major.

After the war, he entered the Fire Department of the City of New York in 1947. He would spend 29 years there and retired in 1976 as department deputy chief.

Robert would then go on to become the fire marshal of the Long Island Rail Road for the next 10 years, finally retiring in 1986.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Gloria Keller of Aquebogue; his three children, Suzanne Kelly of Mason, N.H., Robert J. Keller of South Jamesport, and John R. Keller of Cutchogue and Jersey City, N.J.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.

His was a generation we will not see again… farewell “GUG.”

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. with hours continuing today, Thursday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

This is a paid notice.

