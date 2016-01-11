John J. O’Brien of Wading River died Oct. 31, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson at the age of 50.

He was born in Plainview Feb. 14, 1966, to Eileen and John J. O’Brien Jr. and was a graduate of Hauppauge High School and Villanova University.

John was general manager of Flexim Americas Corp in Edgewood, N.Y..

Surviving are his wife Linda; children Shannon and Kenny; parents Eileen and John J.O’Brien Jr. and mother-in-law, Catherine Lundgren; siblings, Tara (John) Seifert, Lisa (Michael) Kelly and Cathy (Matthew) Skinner and nieces and nephews Bryan, Corinne and Megan Kelly, Julie, Abigail and Johnny Seifert and Liam, Aidan and Gavin Skinner.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Nov. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C., Church officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

The family suggests donations in John’s loving memory be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments