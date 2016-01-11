Albina Kolenski

Albina (Yakaboski) Kolenski, formerly of Calverton, passed away Oct. 30 at the age of 99 after residing at the Sands Point Center in Sands Point, N.Y.where she and her husband lived for five years until his passing in March of this year.

She was predeceased by her husband, Antone, parents Adela and John and her brothers, Frank, John, Albin and Stanley. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Pascale (Ronald) of Port Washington, N.Y., her son, Thomas (Dianne) of Huntersville, N.C., her grandchildren Christopher (Claudia) of Pelham Manor, N.Y., Susan (James) Colotti of West Hempstead, Jeffrey of Greenport, Bryan of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Stephanie (Justin) Flack of London and her great-grandchildren Callie Glynn Pascale and Sebastian Flack. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, their children, her sister-in-law, Josephine and old friends and neighbors.

Abbie lived for her family and her church. She was very proud of her grandchildren and was always a part of their lives as they grew up. They are fortunate to have wonderful memories of her beach at the end of Oak Drive, her yearly lobster bakes, her swings at softball, her cookies and mostly her love. She and Tony were faithful volunteers for whatever St Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead needed – working at bingo, sewing and mending vestments or working the summer barbecue. Abbie was a longtime member of the Altar Rosary Society and served as its president. She and Tony were awarded the St Agnes Medal by the Diocese of Rockville Center for their long and faithful service. She made wonderful friends at St Isidore’s and was part of a group of four couples who for years followed Saturday evening Mass with dinner and cards. She was the last of the eight.

Abbie will be missed for her inner strength, her life lessons, her wit and her apple crumb pie.

Services were held Wednesday, Nov. 2, at St Isidore R.C. Church.

Arrangements have been made through McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest next to her Tony at St Isidore’s Cemetery.

If you wish, donations may be made to St Isidore’s Church or to a charity of your choice.

