Leonard Sanders of East Quogue died Nov. 1. He was 84.

He was the loving husband of Dolores (née Cahill); the cherished father of Mark Sanders, Dalida Taylor, Michael Sanders, Darlene Nagle and Ralph Stuto; the cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 10.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Interment will take place Thursday, Nov. 3. at Calverton National Cemetery.

To share memory with the family or to send condolences please visit tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

