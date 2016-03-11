Times Review classifieds: Nov. 3, 2016

Here are the classifieds for Nov. 3, 2016. If you are interested in placing an ad, please call Karen, 631-354-8029 or email [email protected].
Here are the classifieds for Nov. 3, 2016. If you are interested in placing an ad, please call Karen, 631-354-8029 or email [email protected].
A memorial service for Harold and Clara Cross, formerly of Riverhead and Laurel respectively, will take place at 10 a.m….
Leonard Sanders of East Quogue died Nov. 1. He was 84. Comments comments
Albina (Yakaboski) Kolenski, formerly of Calverton, passed away Oct. 30 at the age of 99. She had resided for five…
