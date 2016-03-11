Shoppes at East Wind holds grand opening

The Shoppes at East Wind held its grand opening last Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring elected officials and local businesspeople.

The 27-acre Wading River property features 28 stores varying in size from 500 to 2,000 square feet. The quaint village features free-standing stores connected by brick-paved walkways. A carousel with horses and other fantasy figures anchors the courtyard.

The Shoppes will host a Christmas Tree lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 as part of the seasonally-themed programs scheduled throughout the year.

“My roots are in small business like the ones that are opening at The Shoppes at East Wind,” said East Wind owner Kenn Barra in a press release. “My vision was to create a destination where the local community and guests from The Inn will come and enjoy meeting shop owners and exploring.”

