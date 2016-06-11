Southampton Blotter: DWI charge for man involved in crash

A Flanders man involved in a car crash was arrested in Flanders last Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the USA Gas station on Flanders Road. The driver, Peter Thomas, 68, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and treated for low blood sugar before being transported to headquarters for processing, officials said.

He was charged with a felony because of a prior DWI conviction, police said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man on drug charges in Northampton last Saturday.

Donald Norton, 37, was pulled over for stopping in the roadway and failing to stay in his lane at around 2:40 a.m. near Lake Avenue and Old Westhampton Road when police noticed a pusher — a bent metal rod used to scrape crack residue — on the floor of the back seat, officials said. Police also reportedly smelled marijuana.

Officers searched the car and Mr. Norton, allegedly finding a cigarette pack containing crack cocaine and a small blue box with 11 Alprazolam pills in his pants pocket, as well as marijuana in the car. Mr. Norton was arrested and charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman in Northampton last Saturday for driving with a suspended license.

Michelle Dickerson, 44, was stopped on County Road 104 in Northampton at around 8:45 p.m. for having a broken taillight when police learned she had a suspended license for failing to answer a summons, officials said.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man in Westhampton last Thursday for driving with a suspended license.

Jose Lopez, 19, was stopped at around 10:15 a.m. on Montauk Highway for a traffic infraction when police learned he had a suspended license.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• A Ridge man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Thursday.

Kevin Quinitchett, 21, was stopped for a traffic infraction at around 10 a.m. on Flanders Road when police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and a violation.

• A Mastic man was arrested for criminal possession of marijuana in Northampton last Saturday.

Anthony Sanchez, 24, was stopped on Lake Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. for failing to stay in his lane when police noticed the car smelled strongly of marijuana, officials said. While searching the car, police reportedly found over 25 grams of marijuana in the center console.

Mr. Sanchez was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• New York State police arrested a Holbrook man in Northampton last Monday for driving while intoxicated.

Jatavis Williams, 23, was stopped for moving from his lane unsafely on Lake Avenue and then charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• A Flanders woman was the victim of an online scam. The woman said she was contacted about a job opportunity on Oct. 11. After several correspondences, she received a cashier’s check for $3,980 on Oct. 24, which she deposited into her mother’s bank account since she didn’t have her own, officials said. The next day she was reportedly asked to take $400 from her mother’s account as an advance to secure the job and transfer the money into a different account, for which she was given a number for. On Oct. 26 she received a call from her bank telling her the check she had deposited was fraudulent.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

