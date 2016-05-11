Riverhead Blotter: Man stabbed in back at Hotel Indigo

A man said he was stabbed in the back by a woman at Hotel Indigo on West Main Street in Riverhead around 2 a.m. last Saturday, Riverhead Town police said. The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance and treated for a laceration, police said. No arrests had been reported at presstime.

• A trailer valued at $6,000 was reported stolen from Calverton National Cemetery on Route 25 in Calverton around 4 p.m. Monday, police said.

• An arrest has been made in a petit larceny case that took place more than a month ago, according to police.

Joseph Mankuski, 38, of Kings Park was charged with petit larceny last Saturday at Riverhead police headquarters. The arrest stemmed from an investigation of a larceny that took place at Target on Route 58 on Sept. 15, police said.

• Travis Friedmann, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest around 5 a.m. last Sunday on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow, police said.

• Osman Reyes, 26, of Riverhead was charged with driving while intoxicated last Sunday night on Roanoke Avenue, police said.

• Salvatore King, 32, of Flanders was charged with driving while intoxicated around 3:30 a.m. last Sunday on Doctors Path in Riverhead, where he was initially pulled over for driving with a flat tire, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

• Three women were seen removing two pair of shoes from the UGG Australia store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The value of the stolen shoes is about $230, they said.

• An unknown person damaged the window of a car parked on Washington Avenue in Jamesport last Wednesday morning, police said. The estimated cost of repairing the damage is about $200.

• Two credit cards were reported stolen after a man reportedly rummaged through a car parked on Northville Turnpike in Riverhead last Saturday night, police said.

• A man told police last Wednesday that someone had illegally removed $406 from his account at Island Federal Credit Union, police said.

